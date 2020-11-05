Brookshire Grocery Company establishes ‘Focus on the Future’ scholarship program and awards 20K to LDCC

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (11/05/20)— Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) Foundation is the recipient of a $20,000 gift from Brookshire Grocery Company.

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) recently announced the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program, which is in partnership with more than 40 universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

This more than $1 million donation is a substantial representation of BGC’s dedication to education and giving back to those who aspire to build a better future in the communities it serves.

“We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “We support our local communities and value education, which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring towards their dreams.”

This program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work, and outstanding academic achievements.

The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods’ “Focus on the Future” scholarship, will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021.

Requirements will vary by school, but the program intends to reward recipients based on financial need and leadership. The majority of the scholarships are established in perpetuity to be annual scholarships.

Applicants can find a complete list of schools with the Focus on the Future scholarship program at Brookshires.com/scholarship.

“LDCC appreciates Brookshire Grocery Co. for their wisdom is undergirding the efforts of students working towards a brighter future. Knowing someone sees their challenge and decides to get in the struggle with them makes a powerful statement to students,” shares Missy Styron Amy, who serves as the Executive Director of Institutional Advancement & Development and is the liaison to the Foundation Board.

Focus on the Future is representative of BGC’s values. Since 1928, the company has operated on a strong foundation of core values. One of the six core values is “Results-Driven with a Future Focus,” meaning BGC strives for positive results every day, which allows the company to serve our customers, communities, and employee-partners better.

BGC intends for this scholarship program to award students who need financial assistance to obtain a higher education to focus on their endeavors to become tomorrow’s community leaders.

Louisiana Delta Community College is currently enrolling for the Winter Term and Spring Semester. A list of program offerings can be found at www.ladelta.edu.

