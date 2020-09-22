Brookshire Grocery Co. to give free meal at Super 1 in Ruston

RUSTON, La. — The Brookshire Grocery Company is teaming up with Johnsonville to give free hot meals to the Ruston community.

According to Brookshire Grocery Co., a team will be serving a limited number of meals to Ruston residents who have been affected by recent weather events. This will all take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Super 1 Foods at 1500 North Trenton Street.

The meals will be cooked on the Johnsonville “Big Taste Grill,” a 20 foot tall, 65 foot long truck that has 40 square feet of grilling surface. They can cook 750 bratwurst at a time, a rate of 2,500 brats an hour.