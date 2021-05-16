Brookfield Properties launches program to empower local minority-owned businesses

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Black-owned and minority businesses in the Southeast region of the United States are receiving assistance from Brookfield Properties as the company launched their Partner to Empower Program.

One of the locations that the program will place its focus on is Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La. For the next five years, Brookfield Properties vowed to invest up to $25 million in the program . The goal for the company is to assist with opening 250 minority-owned company by 2025.

From May 13 to June 18, Brookfield Properties will accept applications on their website. Businesses will advance to the interview stage once their online application is selected by the company.

Applicants will have the chance to show their finances, business story, and business goals during the interview stage. The last step will grant the applicants options to participate in Brookfield’s Retail Workshop or the store build-out stage. This step will assist the applicants in learning the knowledge of creating a successful business. By late 2021 or early 2022, Brookfield plans to have all of the stores that are in the application phase ready to open.

The program is for entrpreneurs who want to start a business. Applications will be available for candidates in the Southeast region of the country during the first year for the program, which includes Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia. Applicants who are in other markets will be able to apply in the coming years.

For more information about the Partner to Empower Program, please visit the Brookfield Properties website.