Bringing awareness to Domestic Violence at Louisiana Delta Community College

MONROE, La (10/17/19) — National Domestic Violence Awareness month is nearing its end, but students at Louisiana Delta Community College are still bringing light to the issue.

“It can happen to anyone at any time and at any age. It’s not just women who are victims of this. It’s men too as well.”

The event was titled “Damaged, but not Destroyed”. Students and faculty read poems. Many poems were original content.

“Our self worth suffered. He went to jail, but the emotional and physical scars remained…will I ever feel worthy of love?”

Some poems were about real experiences while others were simply uplifting messages.

“You are strong, you are loved, you are valued.”

The performers worked hard to create an emotional connection with domestic violence.

Yours isn’t mine. Mine isn’t yours. Everybody’s got a story.”

LDCC’s office of counseling and the Wellspring group in NELA partnered together to bring this event to campus.

“The family justice center worked with Delta actually to do this program today. We’re just trying to come up with different ways to keep the community involved and educated.” said Jeslyn Lewis, Regional Outreach Coordinator for Wellspring

This was the first year for the spoken word event, but based on the turnout, the office of student counseling center at LDCC says they look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.