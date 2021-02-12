UPDATE: Bridge/Road Closures in Ouachita Parish

(Courtesy: The Associated Press)

WEST MONROE, La. — As the temperatures drop, the Louisiana Department of Transportation has closed multiple roads and bridges in Ouachita Parish.

According to LA DOTD, the follow areas are closed:

  • I-20 Westbound On Ramp from St. John Street
  • I-20 Eastbound On Ramp from Layton Avenue
  • I-20 Eastbound On Ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill Fly Ramp)
  • Exit 120 Eastbound I-20 Off Ramp (Pecanland Mall Fly Ramp)
  • Lee Joyner Bridge
  • Endom Bridge
  • South 18th Overpass in Monroe

Three areas that were closed earlier this morning have since been reopened:

  • LA 546 Overpass over I-20
  • LA 546 Overpass over the KCS Railroad
  • I-20 Westbound On Ramp from Calypso Street

KTVE/KARD will continue to update this article throughout the day.

