Bridge on Short Washington Street in Monroe temporarily closed

MONROE, La. — The bridge on Short Washington Street over E. Prong Youngs Bayou is closed until further notice.

The closure comes as maintenance and repairs are needed for the bridge.

The City of Monroe released the following map to show the detours that will be used during the closure.

