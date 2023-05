LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, a bridge closure was issued for LA 151 and will begin on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. This closure is related to an ongoing project to replace four bridges along LA 151 in Lincoln and Union Parishes.

The roadway will be closed to all traffic and all vehicles must detour using LA 822 and LA 33. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.