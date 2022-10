WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — October is domestic violence and breast cancer awareness month and a fall event to honor both is being held at the Winnsboro Elementary school in Winnsboro, La. The event is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

There will be guest speakers, free food, bouncers and more fun. This event is sponsored by Northeast New Start Outreach.