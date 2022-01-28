UPDATE (3:12 PM): As of 3:12 PM, authorities are still examining the pipe bomb. The Monroe Police Bomb Squad are still on-scene and determining the best course of action to dispose of the device.

UPDATE: Shortly after 12 p.m., a contractor located the device between Outback Steakhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings. The Monroe Police Bomb Squad are still on-scene and determining the best course of action to dispose of the device.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the West Monroe Police Department, there has been a report of an incendiary device somewhere on Constitution Drive near Outback Steakhouse.

There is a high police presence and the street is currently blocked off. Monroe Police Bomb Squad has located and are checking out the device.

