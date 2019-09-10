WATCH: Police, Principal give update on lockdown at West Monroe High School

UPDATE (12:35 p.m.) – Two men who told police they were bail bondsmen are now facing trespassing charges and more after a teacher spotted the armed men on the campus of West Monroe High School.

Below is a press conference with West Monroe Police and WMHS’ Principal.

UPDATE: more information on West Monroe High School lockdown. Posted by KTVE 10 KARD 14 myarklamiss on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m.) — According to our news content partners at The News-Star, the lockdown was caused due to two bounty hunters who were on campus.

They report Ouachita Parish Superintendent Don Coker says the pair was spotted by a teacher who saw a gun on one of the men. Police were on scene within two minutes.

WEST MONROE, La. (9/10/2019) — West Monroe Police tell NBC 10 two people are under arrest following a lockdown at West Monroe High School this morning.

Students and parents called NBC 10 this morning saying their teens were on lockdown in the school. One viewer says two men who were unauthorized to be in the building were who was arrested.

West Monroe Police could not tell us at this time if the school is still under lockdown.

There have been no reports of injuries.

