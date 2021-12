UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a wanted man.

The escapee is Kenneth Kevin Toney, a black male said to stand 5’9, weighing 182 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Toney was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans when he left from his work release at Foster Farms in Farmerville on Monday December 6.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Kevin Toney is asked to call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.