Structure fire in West Monroe this morning

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/09/20)— At approximately 3 a.m. on 10/09/20, a structure fire broke out in a camper trailer adjacent to the property at 521 Martin Street in West Monroe.

In a brief interview with Ouachita Parish Fire Chief Darrin Lenard, he stated that two people were inside at the time of the fire, but both made it out safely and no one was harmed.

Chief Lenard went on to state that the trailer was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, but the entire blaze only took about ten minutes to extinguish.

A cause has not yet been determined as fire investigators were en route to the scene at the time of the interview.

This is an ongoing story and we will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.