BREAKING: Shots fired at Parkview Apartments tonight

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/14/20)— Shots have been fired at Parkview Apartments tonight.
Police are on the scene now. This is an ongoing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Marine officer relieved of command after training accident that killed nine
- Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 14th
- Mississippi: 37 pounds of meth found in driver’s spare tire
- Family asking for help in finding 32-year-old father of three that’s been missing for six weeks
- India Oxenberg breaks silence over escape from ‘inhumane’ NXIVM sex cult