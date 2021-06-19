Breaking: Shooting in Monroe leaves 2 wounded

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, there was a shooting shortly before 4pm on Saturday June 19 on the 1700 block of Standifer Ave in Monroe that has left 2 wounded.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital and are receiving treatment. No further details are available at this time, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

This altercation is the second shooting investigation reported on June 19, and more info will be released when it is available.