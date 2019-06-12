UPDATE: OPSO searching for Green Oaks escapee who shot at officer during pursuit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: (2:30 P.M. 6/12/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a Green Oaks escapee who shot at an officer during a pursuit.

According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, 17-year-old Brandon Kaleb McClain is the subject of a manhunt in West Monroe.

Deputies say the incident began when they tried to pull McClain over on Cypress Street. They say McClain fled and eventually started shooting at officers while on Kendallwood Road. McClain ditched the car on Kendallwood.

Sheriff Russell did say that McClain will be charged with 1 count of attempted murder of a police officer once he is caught.

ORIGINAL: (6/12/19) OUACHITA PARISH -- Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies are currently looking for a suspect in the Vancil and Kendallwood Road area.

According to OPSO, officers attempted to pull the suspect over on Vancil Road. They say that the suspect fled and eventually ditched the vehicle on Kendallwood Road.

This is an ongoing situation. KTVE/KARD does have a crew on scene, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

