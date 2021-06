MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating a robbery at Sparks Nissan in Monroe.

According to police, at least four cars and several sets of keys are missing. Police tell us there are signs of forced entry at the store sometime on Tuesday, June 16, 2021.

Police are still investigating this, and details are limited at this time. We are working to get more details and we will bring you updates as we get them on air and online.