BREAKING NEWS: Louisiana State Police work stand-off in Tallulah

UPDATE: TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say the stand-off has ended and the suspect was shot by troopers.

We are still waiting on more information from police.

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) (May 31, 2021 4:59 p.m.) — Louisiana State Police are working a stand-off situation in Tallulah.

This is a breaking news situation. Details are limited, but we know the Louisiana State Police are on the scene.

We will continue to follow this story