BREAKING: Nearly 2,000 without power in West Monroe along Well, Wallace, & Arkansas Roads

Posted: May 27, 2019 02:31 PM CDT

WEST MONROE, La. (5/27/2019) -- According to the Entergy Outage Maps, nearly 2,000 customers are without power this afternoon. The power company says the outage is due to a downed wire, and power should be restored by 3 p.m.

Here at the KTVE NBC 10 studios. around 2 p.m. we noticed a power surge that caused our lights to dim twice.

