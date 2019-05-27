BREAKING: Nearly 2,000 without power in West Monroe along Well, Wallace, & Arkansas Roads

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La. (5/27/2019) -- According to the Entergy Outage Maps, nearly 2,000 customers are without power this afternoon. The power company says the outage is due to a downed wire, and power should be restored by 3 p.m.

Here at the KTVE NBC 10 studios. around 2 p.m. we noticed a power surge that caused our lights to dim twice.