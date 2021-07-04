Breaking: Monroe Police seek assistance locating shooting suspect

MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently looking to the public for assistance in locating Tynedria Meneweather.

Meneweather is accused of being involved in a shooting on the 4000 block of Elm Street on Wednesday June 30.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Meneweather and she is wanted on five counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. She drives a red 2012 Mercedes GLK 350 SUV with LA tag 444-DQR.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tynedria Meneweather, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).