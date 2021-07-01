Breaking: Monroe Police investigating a third shooting this week

MONROE, LA.(KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 7pm on Wednesday June 30.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a vehicle with five occupants was traveling on the 4000 block of Elm Street when a suspect began shooting at them, with a bullet striking a 14-year-old in the back.

The teenage victim was flown to a regional hospital and is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Monroe Police Detectives have announced that they are looking for 19-year-old Terrikiris “Cooter-Roo” Smith. A warrant has been issued for Smith’s arrest, and he is being accused of five counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).