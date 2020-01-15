BREAKING: Monroe Police Chief to announce retirement this afternoon

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is set to hold a press conference at Monroe City Hall at 3 pm for an important announcement.

According to Mayor Mayo, the conference is to announce the retirement of Monroe Police Chief Eugene Ellis.

Ellis was named Police Chief on Jan. 31, 2018.

We will have a crew at the press conference and will update this article as more information becomes available.

