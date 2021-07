MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently looking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Robert Walker.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Per the release, Walker is 5’10 and weighs approximatedly 250 lbs, and he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Walker has dementia and walked away from the Ouachita Rehab Facility at 7950 Millhaven Road on the morning of Sunday July 4.

If anyone has infornmation on the location of Mr. Walker, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.