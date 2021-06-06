Breaking: Monroe Police and Fire officials investigating possible drowning at recreation center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the evening of Sunday June 6, first responders from the Monroe Police and Fire Departments responded to a possible drowning at the Lillie Marbles Recreation Center in Monroe.

Per an officer on the scene, at least one person potentially drowned in the incident, but no further information is available at this time.

Local residents in the area did note however, that the pool area has not been open for quite a while.

Officials are still investigating this case and we will keep you updated with information as it becomes available.