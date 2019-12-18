UPDATE: Apartment fire on Ferrand Street under control, no injuries

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (4:33 PM) — The Monroe Fire Department has announced that the apartment fire on Ferrand Street is now under control.

According to officials, the fire was contained to one apartment and there were no injuries reported.

They do say that there was smoke and water damage to three other apartments.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (3:42 PM) — The Monroe Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at the Cordova apartment complex on Ferrand Street.

We currently have a crew on scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

