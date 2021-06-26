Breaking: I-20 Westbound is now re-opened

Updated: 11:51pm – I-20 Westbound has now reopened and traffic should be able to resume as normal shortly.

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — Per a release from the West Monroe Police Department, they advised that an 18-wheeler rolled over after striking a concrete median barrier. Due to this, police are asking you to avoid I-20 Westbound on top of the bridge.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle is being airlifted, and his condition is currently unknown.

WMPD will be shutting down the interstate completely once the secondary vehicle arrives to get the truck turned upright and cleared from the interstate.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, the investigation revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling west-bound in the middle lane when it changed lanes to the inside lane. During the lane changes, the 18-wheeler struck the median causing it to turn over on it’s side, traveling 500 feet before stopping on it’s side.

Witnesses on the scene were able to help the driver and a passenger from the truck. Both, the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for moderate injuries (The driver was not airlifted). The driver received a citation for careless operation and was released from the hospital, however the passenger is still under observation at this time.

I-20 is still closed at this time, due to cargo being off-loaded before the truck can be upright and removed from the roadway. Estimate times for reopening have been given for between 10pm and midnight.