BREAKING: Frogmore Plantation in Concordia Parish catches fire

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (7/26/2019) — The Frogmore Plantation caught fire Friday evening, according to several viewers who reached out to or were contacted by NBC 10.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office would not confirm the fire, but directed us to the Fire Chief.

According to one viewer, Leah Grace Ward, the fire started just before 8 p.m. at the historic home west of Ferriday, LA. Ware also provide the pictures of the fire to NBC 10.

According to the plantation’s website, it’s an 1800 acre working cotton plantation with 19 restored antebellum structures. It is unclear at this time which building or buildings have been burned.