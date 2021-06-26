Breaking: An 18-wheeler crash on I-20 causes West Monroe police to close a portion of the interstate

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — Per a release from the West Monroe Police Department, they advised that an 18-wheeler rolled over after striking a concrete median barrier. Due to this, police are asking you to avoid I-20 Westbound on top of the bridge.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle is being airlifted, and his condition is currently unknown.

WMPD will be shutting down the interstate completely once the secondary vehicle arrives to get the truck turned upright and cleared from the interstate.