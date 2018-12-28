BPSO took man into custody after 3 hour standoff

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - (12/28/18) Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office took a man into custody after a three hour standoff.

At approximately 7 a.m. this morning the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible motor vehicle crash in the 5000 block of the Jonesboro Hwy.

Deputies responded to the scene and observed a male sitting on the shoulder of La.147 armed with a semi-automatic pistol. Deputies retreated for cover and made several commands for the subject to disarm but he failed to comply.

BPSO Special Response and LSP SWAT team members including negotiators were dispatched to the scene in an attempt to have the person later identified as Jerry Caples, 60, of Campti to surrender his weapon.

BPSO said because of his mental state, Caples refused to communicate with negotiators except to express his desire to be killed by law enforcement and raised his weapon on numerous occasions. At that time Caples was incapacitated with a less lethal impact round and quickly disarmed and taken into custody.

He was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center to be treated for injuries he received when he had earlier rammed his vehicle into a tree on private property.

State Police closed La.147 from Mt. Olive north to its intersection with La.507 for the duration of the approximate three hour standoff.

Investigation revealed that Caples had ingested several prescription and over the counter medications which may have attributed to his behavior.

Charges are pending.