Boys & Girls Club of NELA announce the return of Summer Day Camp

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana have announced that their Summer Day Camp has returned after a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

The camp will be an eight-week session that runs from June 7th to July 30th at their West Monroe (Evergreen Street) and Ruston (Memorial Drive) locations.

In accordance with safety guidelines, the Boys & Girls Club will be serving a limited amount of campers (75 maximum at each site) and age groups (Kindergarten-Fifth Grade). Age classification will be based on which grade was completed as of May 2021.

Due to the limited space available, registrations will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis, and is now open to the general public.

The camp will be split into two sessions, with the first running from June 7th through July 2nd, and the second spanning from July 5th through July 30th.

The cost of the camp will be $163 for one session, or $326 for both, and decreases for each additional child within the same household. Registrations will be accepted until Friday, May 14th, and you can register online HERE, or you can stop by your local Club.

If you have any questions, please contact the Club offices during office hours (10 a.m.-6 p.m.):

West Monroe Club – 318-323-1644

Ruston Club – 318-255-2225