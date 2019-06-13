Bossier Police on the lookout for runaway teen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL) - (6/13/19) Bossier authorities need your help locating a 17-year-old who ran away last week.

Kirsten Joyce Breck, 17, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 7 at the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in Bossier City.

Kirsten stands 5' 9" tall and weighs 130 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweat pants.

Detectives say Kirsten is from New Iberia, but they received information that she may be in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information on Kirsten's whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

