BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Friday, June 11, Bossier City Police officers arrested 47 year old Shreveport man, Michael Halverson on multiple charges.

According to the arrest report, Halverson was arrested on 2 cts of Negligent Homicide, obstruction of justice, reckless operation of a vehicle, and texting while driving prohibited.

Limited information is currently available, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Halverson’s bond was set at $485,000.