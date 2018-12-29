Bonita's next mayor hopes to make big changes to the town Video

BONITA, La. - (12/28/18) The year's end means lots of changes in city and town halls. The Village of Bonita has sworn in its new mayor, Virgil Penn.

Penn is no stranger to politics. He's a former Mayor of Bonita, who served his town from 2003 to 2007. Some residents in the community say they haven't seen much change in recent years and pushed him to run for office again.

"The people see me everyday around here and they're just saying we need something so I sacrificed and ran again," said Penn.

He was born and raised in the small town but despite its size, he has some big changes he wants to make to help build the economy and community.

One of Penn's big plans is to bring in affordable housing.

"That's going to be the only way we're going to save Bonita," said Penn. "If we don't do that everybody's gonna leave here because the houses are gonna fall down."

The houses aren't the only thing that needs fixing. Penn would like to handle the water sewage problems that some residents have been complaining about for years.

"They say they've talked to city hall and they haven't had anything done about it," said Penn.

He also wants to fix the damaged roads, rebuild torn down areas and have a center for the youth to go to.

"It's too beautiful of a town to be abandoned," said Penn.

He's excited to back serving his community as mayor and will officially begin working January 1.