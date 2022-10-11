MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the Bonekrusher Youth Program will be hosting a self-defense seminar in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will take place at 3307 Renwick Street and will begin at 11 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Bonekrusher Boxing Program

The seminar will allow participants to learn self-defense techniques while also receiving more information about breast cancer awareness, healthy eating habits, and resources available in the community.