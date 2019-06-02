Bold bandits caught on camera Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST MONROE, La. (6/1/2019)-- While many residents in Remington Estates in West Monroe were sound asleep, some bold bandits were busy taking things that didn't belong to them.

"The truck was unlocked, and it just happened to be the night that someone was coming through the neighborhood. Open the truck door and took some items out of the truck," said Joey, a man who was burglarized.

Joey says the burglars got away with a lot-- about $500 worth of his stuff. He says he knew as soon as he got in his truck that something was wrong.

"I opened the truck door and the center counsel was up and some receipts were laying in my seat, and I know I didn't leave the truck like that," said Joey.

He says he locks his truck religiously, and on the one night he didn't, it really cost him

Burglaries like this can happen anywhere, they're crimes of opportunity, but having a surveillance camera at your home can make sure you can catch the crooks in the act.

And that's exactly what another resident plans to do

"Made me think about either getting a hunting camera or getting a Ring door bell to make sure I know what's going on. It helps the cops see who did it, and I would hope it would be a deterrent," said local resident Michael Wilkes.

Several people in the neighborhood fell victim, but those who had security cameras caught the criminals during their spree.

For Joey, the entire situation is frustrating.

"Made me feel angry that they got in my vehicle, took stuff that I've worked hard for. We can only go on and prevent it from happening again," said Joey.

For now everyone is going to be keeping a closer eye on things and double checking to make sure they lock up.

Neighbors say this has been a reoccurring issue for six months.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.