BOIL ADVISORY: West Winnsboro Water System issues partial boil advisory

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says there was damage to a water line. The damage has been repaired, but they are issuing a boil advisory to ensure the quality of the water.

If you live in the following areas, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it:

All West Winnsboro water customers on HWY 875 and 876

Intersection of HWY 128 and 874 going east to HWY 876

This boil advisory will stay in place until it is rescinded. All customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.