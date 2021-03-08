BOIL ADVISORY: Waterworks No. 1 issues partial boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Waterworks No. 1 in Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water company says there was a leak in one of the lines and they had to shut off the water to make the repairs.

If you live in an area affected you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

Mer Rouge Road

Green Crest Circle

Green View Drive

Cutoff Road

Grabault Road

McCowin Road

Thibodeaux Road

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.