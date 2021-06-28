BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

If you live in the areas listed below, you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming.

Areas under a boil advisory:

Lancaster Drive

Monstroso Road

Hopkins Road

Highway 603

123 Compton Lake Road

Lost Ball Road

Senator Sevier Road

K. C. Ranch Road

Pemberton Road

Dahlia Road

Dunbar Road

Merle Gustafron Road

Shoemaker Drive

P. M. Drive

Verhagen Road

975 – 1239 Highway 65 South

121 Ashley Drive

This advisory is in effect until it has been rescinded.