BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

If you live in the areas listed below, you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming.

Areas under a boil advisory:

  • Lancaster Drive
  • Monstroso Road
  • Hopkins Road
  • Highway 603
  • 123 Compton Lake Road
  • Lost Ball Road
  • Senator Sevier Road
  • K. C. Ranch Road
  • Pemberton Road
  • Dahlia Road
  • Dunbar Road
  • Merle Gustafron Road
  • Shoemaker Drive
  • P. M. Drive
  • Verhagen Road
  • 975 – 1239 Highway 65 South
  • 121 Ashley Drive

This advisory is in effect until it has been rescinded.

