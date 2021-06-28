BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
If you live in the areas listed below, you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming.
Areas under a boil advisory:
- Lancaster Drive
- Monstroso Road
- Hopkins Road
- Highway 603
- 123 Compton Lake Road
- Lost Ball Road
- Senator Sevier Road
- K. C. Ranch Road
- Pemberton Road
- Dahlia Road
- Dunbar Road
- Merle Gustafron Road
- Shoemaker Drive
- P. M. Drive
- Verhagen Road
- 975 – 1239 Highway 65 South
- 121 Ashley Drive
This advisory is in effect until it has been rescinded.