BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
According to the water system, the following areas are being encouraged to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
These are the areas under a boil advisory:
- 458-527 Midway Church Lane
- 43 McDaris Road
- 114-4277 Highway 17
- 3544 Highway 577 South
- 124-135 Highway 877
- Epps Lodge Road
- 109-337 West Line Road
- 1576-1759 Highway 877
- 154 Curry Road
- 4137 Highway 17
This advisory is to remain in place until it is rescinded by the water company.