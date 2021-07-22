BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, the following areas are being encouraged to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

These are the areas under a boil advisory:

458-527 Midway Church Lane

43 McDaris Road

114-4277 Highway 17

3544 Highway 577 South

124-135 Highway 877

Epps Lodge Road

109-337 West Line Road

1576-1759 Highway 877

154 Curry Road

4137 Highway 17

This advisory is to remain in place until it is rescinded by the water company.