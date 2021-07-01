BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALULLAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for their customers.
If you live in an area listed below you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.
Areas affected by the partial boil advisory:
- 458-527 Midway Church Lane
- Mc Daris Road
- 114, 4135 and 4277 Highway 17
- 109-337 West Line Road
- 124-1759 Highway 877
- Epps Lodge Road
- 3544 Highway 577 South
- 154 Curry Road
- G & S Metal Building on Highway 17
The water company says this advisory will remain in place until it rescinded.