TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory. The following areas will be affected by this boil advisory:

Parker Road

Franklin Road

Sondheimer Loop Road

Valentine Road

Pecan Road

Outpost Gin Road

All of US road

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.