Boil Advisory: Walnut Bayou Water System

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory effective September 16 until it is rescinded.
The water system says they are experiencing a problem with their water supply system and they are asking that their customers boil their water for one full minute before they consume it.
