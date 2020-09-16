Boil Advisory: Walnut Bayou Water System

by: Jenn Hensley

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory effective September 16 until it is rescinded.

The water system says they are experiencing a problem with their water supply system and they are asking that their customers boil their water for one full minute before they consume it.

