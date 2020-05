OUACHITA PARISH, LA (5/27/20)-- The state of Louisiana saw a 35 to 40 percent reduction in traffic across the state during the COVID-19 stay at home order. With the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development being deemed "Essential", they took full advantage of the lighter traffic to make headway on projects.

"Folks don’t always realize that when we are building roads and bridges, we are doing it under traffic. That traffic creates hardship for us in terms of safety as well as traffic control conditions that have to be set up or removed," said Dr. Shawn Wilson, Louisiana DOTD's secretary.