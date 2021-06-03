BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System says they have issued a partial boil advisory.
If you live in the following areas you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
Areas affected:
- 421 to 553 Hodge Road
- Levee Road
- 101 to 214 Gaberial Road
- 150 Diamond Island Road
- 118 to 120 Erwin-Lusby Road
- 256 to 456 Jimmy Lane
- LA Downs OTB Highway 602
- 241 to 2763 Hwy 602
- 89 to 1300 Cantrell Cove
- 101 to 939 Rheagan Drive
- 107 to 407 Kendall Road
- 190 to 657 Montrose Road
- 112 to 241 Hopkins Road
- 109 to 113 Senator Sevier Road
- 121 K.C. Ranch Road
- 110 to 191 Pemberton Road
- 108 Dahlia Road
- 112 to 235 Dunbar Road
- 624 to 632 Afton Road
- 312 Sevier Crossing
- 124 to 172 Shoemaker Drive
- 123 P M Drive
- 201 to 3772 Hwy 603
- Lost Ball Road
- 114 to 630 Verhagen Road
- 136 Homestead Road
- 975 to 1239 Hwy 65 South
This advisory will be in place until it is rescinded.