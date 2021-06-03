BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water issues partial boil advisory

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System says they have issued a partial boil advisory.

If you live in the following areas you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

Areas affected:

  • 421 to 553 Hodge Road
  • Levee Road
  • 101 to 214 Gaberial Road
  • 150 Diamond Island Road
  • 118 to 120 Erwin-Lusby Road
  • 256 to 456 Jimmy Lane
  • LA Downs OTB Highway 602
  • 241 to 2763 Hwy 602
  • 89 to 1300 Cantrell Cove
  • 101 to 939 Rheagan Drive
  • 107 to 407 Kendall Road
  • 190 to 657 Montrose Road
  • 112 to 241 Hopkins Road
  • 109 to 113 Senator Sevier Road
  • 121 K.C. Ranch Road
  • 110 to 191 Pemberton Road
  • 108 Dahlia Road
  • 112 to 235 Dunbar Road
  • 624 to 632 Afton Road
  • 312 Sevier Crossing
  • 124 to 172 Shoemaker Drive
  • 123 P M Drive
  • 201 to 3772 Hwy 603
  • Lost Ball Road
  • 114 to 630 Verhagen Road
  • 136 Homestead Road
  • 975 to 1239 Hwy 65 South

This advisory will be in place until it is rescinded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories