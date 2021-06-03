BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System says they have issued a partial boil advisory.

If you live in the following areas you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

Areas affected:

421 to 553 Hodge Road

Levee Road

101 to 214 Gaberial Road

150 Diamond Island Road

118 to 120 Erwin-Lusby Road

256 to 456 Jimmy Lane

LA Downs OTB Highway 602

241 to 2763 Hwy 602

89 to 1300 Cantrell Cove

101 to 939 Rheagan Drive

107 to 407 Kendall Road

190 to 657 Montrose Road

112 to 241 Hopkins Road

109 to 113 Senator Sevier Road

121 K.C. Ranch Road

110 to 191 Pemberton Road

108 Dahlia Road

112 to 235 Dunbar Road

624 to 632 Afton Road

312 Sevier Crossing

124 to 172 Shoemaker Drive

123 P M Drive

201 to 3772 Hwy 603

Lost Ball Road

114 to 630 Verhagen Road

136 Homestead Road

975 to 1239 Hwy 65 South

This advisory will be in place until it is rescinded.