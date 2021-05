GILBERT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Village of Gilbert Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers.

According to the water system, they had to shut off the water to install a new pump. The water system has issued a boil advisory due to this recent shut off.

If you are one of their water customers you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

This advisory will be in place until it is rescinded.