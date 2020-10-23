Coronavirus Information

BOIL ADVISORY: Village of Delta Water system issues boil advisory

by: Jenn Hensley

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Village of Delta Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory.

According to the water system they are issuing this boil advisory because there was a drop in water pressure due to a broken pipe.

The water system says they have repaired the pipe and they are asking that everyone that is on their system boil their water for one full minute before they consume it.

