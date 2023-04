WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Winnsboro has issued a boil advisory for the following areas:

Long Cedar Road

Dallas Street

Orr Road

Carolyn Street

Gwin Street

Ray Scott Road

Lofton Lane

Lavender Street

Gary Street

Stanley Street

Mike Street

Davenport Street

North end of Polk Street

Sikes Street

Hassell Street

Mason Street

Brown Street

Tensas Street

Claude Street

Joel Lane

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time. For more updates on boil advisories, be sure to visit myarklamiss.com.