BOIL ADVISORY: The Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. – (10/27/19) The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a boil advisory for customers under their care.

The company states that water supplied by their company is of questionable microbiological quality and as such, the water should be boiled to ensure it is clean enough to use.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

