Boil Advisory: The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory

Local News

The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory.

According to the water system, Entergy is installing poles as part of the capital improvement project.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

