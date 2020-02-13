Boil Advisory: The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory

The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory.
According to the water system, Entergy is installing poles as part of the capital improvement project.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
