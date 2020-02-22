BOIL ADVISORY: The City of Tallulah is under a boil advisory

TALLULAH – Officials say the City of Tallulah is now under a boil advisory.
Residents are advised to bring their water to a rapid boil and boil for one full minute before consumption or use until further notice.
This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
