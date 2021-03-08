BOIL ADVISORY: Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory. The water company says there were two leaks that caused them to have to turn off the water to make the repairs.

If you live in the areas listed below, you are advised to boil your water for one full minute before you consume it.

The areas affected are:

Pint Road

Bearden Estates

Boggs Road

James Road

Joy Drive

Haven Drive

Ginger Drive

Grady Road

Pleasure Island

Three Sisters

Foggy Bottom Drive

Flowers Lane

Bricklen Drive

Circle Drive

Sparrow Lane

Mill Drive

Highway 15 from Boggs Road to Grady Road

This advisory is in place until it is rescinded.