BOIL ADVISORY: Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory. The water company says there were two leaks that caused them to have to turn off the water to make the repairs.
If you live in the areas listed below, you are advised to boil your water for one full minute before you consume it.
The areas affected are:
- Pint Road
- Bearden Estates
- Boggs Road
- James Road
- Joy Drive
- Haven Drive
- Ginger Drive
- Grady Road
- Pleasure Island
- Three Sisters
- Foggy Bottom Drive
- Flowers Lane
- Bricklen Drive
- Circle Drive
- Sparrow Lane
- Mill Drive
- Highway 15 from Boggs Road to Grady Road
This advisory is in place until it is rescinded.